Russia Awaits US Actions on Cybersecurity in Accordance With Agreements Between Presidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki's statement that the United States will not warn about its attacks on targets in Russia in response to cyberattacks are puzzling as Moscow awaits from Washington steps on cybersecurity in accordance with agreements between the presidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"To be honest, the statement of the White House spokeswoman during a briefing on June 21 that Washington will not warn about its strikes on targets in Russia in response to cyberattacks against the US, and it's a direct quote, is deeply puzzling for us. They are all the more surprising in the context of the results of the June 16 summit, during which the presidents of the two countries announced their intention to hold Russian-American expert consultations on international information security," Zakharova said during a briefing.