Russia Awaits US Proposal On New Meeting To Discuss Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

Russia is waiting for Washington's proposal concerning the date of the next meeting of the countries' deputy ministers within the strategic stability dialogue, Vladimir Leontyev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, said on Friday

As the countries have resumed their strategic dialogue, it has been conducted between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson.

However, since Thompson's resignation in September, "the position has become vacant," according to Leontyev.

"Now the ball is in Americans' court, we're waiting for them to make a decision and to be able to tell us who and when will be able to resume negotiating this strategic problematic with us," Leontyev told reporters.

Leontyev has previously said that Russia and the US have planned to hold another round of strategic stability negotiations in November, but the meeting has been postponed.

