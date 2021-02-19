Russia Awaits US Response on Adopting Statement on Inadmissibility of Nuclear War - Envoy

Russia is awaiting a response from the United States to adopting a joint statement on the inadmissibility of nuclear war, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said at the online conference at the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia is awaiting a response from the United States to adopting a joint statement on the inadmissibility of nuclear war, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said at the online conference at the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday.

"We...

expect that Washington will respond to the initiative of adopting a joint statement at the highest level on the inadmissibility of a nuclear war (relevant Russian draft was handed over to the US side on October 22, 2018)," Antonov said. "In our view, it would be reasonable to also include into this document not only the idea of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war as such but of any armed conflict between nuclear powers."