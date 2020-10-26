Russia Awards Developers of Nuclear Installation on Zircon Missile Carrier Submarines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Russian government on Monday awarded a state prize for achievements in science and technology to specialists who developed a nuclear installation on Yasen-class submarines ” future carriers of Zircon hypersonic missiles.

The fact that nuclear installations ensure the safety, reliability and stealthiness of submarines was acknowledged.

Dmitriy Zverev, the general director and chief designer at Afrikantov OKBM, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and his team received the prize, according to Russia's official legal information website.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko has said that Yasen-class submarines will be equipped with Zircon missiles in the future. The modern hypersonic weapon is able to hit a target at more than nine times the speed of sound. Military experts told Sputnik that the Russian Armed Forces may be equipped with Zircon missiles in the near future, as tests are almost over.