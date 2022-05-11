UrduPoint.com

Russia Aware Of Kiev's Upcoming Provocations Involving WMD Use - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry has information about the preparation of provocations by Kiev involving weapons of mass destruction according to the "Syrian scenario," when investigations are carried out with the fabrication of the necessary evidence and the appointment of the perpetrators, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday

"The Russian Defense Ministry has information about the preparation of provocations to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of using weapons of mass destruction, followed by an investigation according to the 'Syrian scenario,' which allows fabricating the necessary evidence and appointing the perpetrators," he said at a briefing.

Kirillov said that the high likelihood of such provocations was confirmed by the fact that the Kiev administration was requesting the supply of personal protective equipment for the skin and respiratory organs, providing protection against toxic chemicals and biological agents.

He added that the supply of organophosphate antidotes to Ukraine was a matter of concern. In 2022, more than 220,000 vials of atropine, as well as preparations for special treatment and disinfection, had been delivered from the United States to Ukraine.

