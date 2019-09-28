Russia Aware of Provocative Demands for Syrian Elections Amid Work on Constitution -Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Moscow is well aware of provocative demands for Syrian elections in parallel with the development of the country's constitution by the freshly-formed Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following his participation in the UN General Assembly.

"We know about some of the plans to start demanding elections in parallel with the work on the constitution regardless of when it will end. This will be another provocation. I assure you that such ideas will only block the progress that has just been achieved and hinder further agreements between the Syrians. Everything needs to be done gradually, step by step," Lavrov said.