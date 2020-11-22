Russia, Azerbaijan Confirm No Alternative Exists to Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday following a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that all participants confirmed that there is no alternative to the trilateral declaration on the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday following a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that all participants confirmed that there is no alternative to the trilateral declaration on the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The talks were held in the format of our interdepartmental delegation, then there were additional consultations in a narrow format. The main conclusion is that we confirmed the relevance and lack of alternatives to the agreement reached by Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister added that the sides also outlined steps to be taken in terms of bilateral relations, including holding a meeting of an intergovernmental commission.