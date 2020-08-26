UrduPoint.com
Russia, Azerbaijan To Hold Annual Interregional Forum By Year-End - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:17 PM

The 11th edition of the Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum is expected to take place by the end of the year in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The 11th edition of the Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum is expected to take place by the end of the year in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It has become a good tradition to hold interregional forums, the next of which will take place by the end of the year in Azerbaijan," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to Lavrov, several dozens Russian regions are engaged in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum has taken place annually since 2010. This year's edition will be hosted by Azerbaijan.

