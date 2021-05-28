UrduPoint.com
Russia Backed By China, S.Africa On Ryanair Incident At ICAO Meeting But Snubbed By Others

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia's position regarding the Ryanair airplane diversion in Belarus received support from China and South Africa during the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council meeting on the incident, but was "not heard" by other members, the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

"We were under the impression that the Europeans had prepared their presentations in advance, with each state having been assigned a role to play," Russian delegation member Sergey Gudkov said on Tuesday, lamenting that other member states were unwilling to consider Russia's position.

