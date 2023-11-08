Open Menu

Russia-backed Politician Killed In Car Bomb In Eastern Ukraine: Local Media

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russia-backed politician killed in car bomb in eastern Ukraine: local media

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A Russia-backed politician was killed in a car bomb in the eastern Ukrainian region of Lugansk, local media reported Wednesday, citing his son.

"As a result of an explosive device that detonated in Mikhail Filiponenko's car, the People's Council deputy was fatally wounded," his son told the Lugansk Information Centre, a news agency run by Moscow-installed officials in the region.

The People's Council is the local parliament of Lugansk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to annex last year despite not having full military control over them.

Russian media outlets posted photos of a destroyed dark 4x4 car parked at the side of the road, with blood smeared across the driver's seat, in what they said was the aftermath of the attack.

Several high-profile backers of Russia's assault on Ukraine and Moscow-installed officials in territory seized by Russian forces have been attacked and assassinated since the conflict started last February.

Last month Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Kremlin politician that Moscow was reportedly lining up to lead a puppet government in Kyiv, survived being shot in his hotel complex on the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Moscow has said Ukrainian secret services were behind that and several other attacks, including the car bombing of nationalist Darya Dugina outside Moscow last year and the bombing of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a Saint Petersburg cafe in April.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on Wednesday's bombing.

Filiponenko was a former head of the Lugansk local militia -- the Moscow-backed separatist army that had been fighting against Kyiv since 2014.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Hotel Driver Road Car Lead Petersburg February April Media From Government Blood

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

1 hour ago
 Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

Emirates Celebrates a Decade of Success in Sialkot

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

16 hours ago
SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

16 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

16 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

16 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

16 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

16 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

16 hours ago

More Stories From World