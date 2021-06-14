UrduPoint.com
Russia Backs African Americans' Struggle For Rights, But Opposes Extremism - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

Russia Backs African Americans' Struggle for Rights, But Opposes Extremism - Putin

Russia supports African Americans' fight for their rights, but opposes extreme forms of this struggle, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia supports African Americans' fight for their rights, but opposes extreme forms of this struggle, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC.

The president recalled that the country has backed African Americans' struggle for rights "from the Soviet days," but disproves extremism in such activities "even if they are driven by noble goals.



"We cannot welcome it. So our attitude to this is very simple. We support African Americans' fight for their rights, but we are against any types and kinds of extremism, which unfortunately sometimes, regrettably, we witness these days," Putin said.

More Stories From World

