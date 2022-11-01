MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Moscow supports the demand of the Central African Republic (CAR) to completely lift the UN arms embargo, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Vershinin received in Moscow the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and the head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in car (MINUSCA), Valentine Rugwabiza. The officials exchanged views on the peaceful settlement in the CAR and the role of the mission in promoting security in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The two also touched upon the need to continue constructive cooperation between MINUSCA and Bangui, the capital of the CAR, for the full implementation of the Blue Helmets mandate.

"Our side expressed firm support for the demand of the CAR authorities to completely lift the arms embargo, which reduces the effectiveness of the fight of the country's armed forces against illegal armed groups that refuse to participate in the national reconciliation process.

It is important for us that this position is shared by the countries of the African Union," Vershinin said.

The ministry noted that Moscow will continue to assist the peace process in the country, including in the UN Security Council, and develop comprehensive bilateral cooperation with Bangui.

On October 24, the speaker of the Central African parliament, Simplice Sarandji, told Sputnik that Bangui was grateful to Russia for its continued support of international efforts to lift the UN arms embargo on the CAR.

The UN arms embargo on the CAR has been in effect since 2013 when a civil war broke out between the government and various armed rebel groups. In addition to Russia, the countries seeking to lift the arms embargo include China, Gabon, Ghana and Kenya.