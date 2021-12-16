UrduPoint.com

Russia Backs Covid Passes For Public Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Russia backs Covid passes for public places

Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation in a first reading that will require people to show health passes to access public places like bars and restaurants, as the country gears up for a winter Covid wave

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation in a first reading that will require people to show health passes to access public places like bars and restaurants, as the country gears up for a winter Covid wave.

Russia is one of the hardest-hit countries with more than 10 million infections and Europe's highest death toll from the pandemic.

But officials have faced a vaccine-sceptic population and have sounded the alarm over the new Omicron variant and approaching winter holidays that they say could bring a new surge in infections.

Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved legislation requiring health passes for public places such as bars, restaurants, museums and theatres.

From February 1 next year people will have to prove they have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or have medical conditions preventing them from getting jabbed.

The draft legislation leaves it to local authorities in Russia's 85 regions to determine where people must show health passes.

The measure, which will not cover essential shops like pharmacies and grocery stores, will be in place until June 1, 2022.

Public resistance to health passes has seen a separate bill shelved that would have introduced the measure for public transport.

As of Thursday, just 43 percent of Russians had been fully vaccinated, despite several homemade jabs having been available for free since last year.

Surveys by the independent Levada Centre pollster earlier this month showed that one-quarter of respondents are ready to attend local protests against health passes and two-thirds oppose the legislation.

The health passes bill will go through two more readings in the lower house State Duma. In steps that are considered formalities, the legislation will then need to be approved by the upper house Federation Council before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Parliament Holidays Vladimir Putin Reading February June From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

39 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

51 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

54 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.