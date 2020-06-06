UrduPoint.com
Russia Backs Egypt's Initiative For Libyan Peace - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Saturday welcomed Egypt's initiative for peace in Libya as basis for a "serious" political process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Saturday welcomed Egypt's initiative for peace in Libya as basis for a "serious" political process.

"We expected this initiative. We knew it was in the pipeline. Having studied the Egyptian president's proposal, we of course support any initiative that aims to end hostilities in Libya as soon as possible," Bogdanov told Sputnik.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi unveiled the plan after meeting Khalifa Haftar, the commander of Libya's eastern-based troops.

The UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoli has rejected the deal.

The initiative proposes a ceasefire in Libya starting Monday. It should be followed by withdrawal of all foreign troops, and return of control over the military and security agencies to the state and unification of all economic institutions to push through reforms.

Bogdanov said that president Sisi's initiative could serve as "sound basis for a serious political process" and added that he hoped that the warring parties in Libya would cease fire, as proposed, on at 6 a.m. (4:00 GMT) on Monday.

