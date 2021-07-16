UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Backs Final Document Of APEC Summit On Coordinated Fight Against COVID - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia Backs Final Document of APEC Summit on Coordinated Fight Against COVID - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia supports the final document drafted during the virtual meeting of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries regarding a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We would like to support the draft of the final document of the summit, which clearly expresses the shared commitment to further well-coordinated interaction within APEC to combat the pandemic and its consequences," Putin said during his address.

The Russian leader also noted that the epidemiological situation in the world remained difficult, adding no country was immune to outbreaks of COVID-19 and its more contagious strains.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

23 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

56 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

59 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

1 hour ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.