Russia Backs Final Document of APEC Summit on Coordinated Fight Against COVID - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia supports the final document drafted during the virtual meeting of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries regarding a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We would like to support the draft of the final document of the summit, which clearly expresses the shared commitment to further well-coordinated interaction within APEC to combat the pandemic and its consequences," Putin said during his address.

The Russian leader also noted that the epidemiological situation in the world remained difficult, adding no country was immune to outbreaks of COVID-19 and its more contagious strains.