Russia Backs Improvement of Israeli Ties With Arab Countries - Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia supports the improvement of Israel's relations with the Arab countries, but, however, opposes that it has been done at the cost of Palestinian interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio broadcasters on Wednesday.

"We advocate the improvement of Israel's relations with its neighbors and other regional countries, but we are against that it has been done at the expense of the Palestinian nation's interests, which are enshrined in the same resolution of the UN General Assembly that claims the creation of the Jewish state," Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.

"The Jewish state is alive and well [with] our close friends and partners, but there is so far no Palestinian state," Lavrov added.

On September 15, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered landmark peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. According to Avi Berkowitz, special adviser to US President Donald Trump, another seven Arab or Muslim countries are likely to follow suit and conclude similar agreements with Israel.