UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Backs Improvement Of Israeli Ties With Arab Countries - Foreign Minister Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:55 PM

Russia Backs Improvement of Israeli Ties With Arab Countries - Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russia supports the improvement of Israel's relations with the Arab countries, but, however, opposes that it has been done at the cost of Palestinian interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio broadcasters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia supports the improvement of Israel's relations with the Arab countries, but, however, opposes that it has been done at the cost of Palestinian interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian radio broadcasters on Wednesday.

"We advocate the improvement of Israel's relations with its neighbors and other regional countries, but we are against that it has been done at the expense of the Palestinian nation's interests, which are enshrined in the same resolution of the UN General Assembly that claims the creation of the Jewish state," Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.

"The Jewish state is alive and well [with] our close friends and partners, but there is so far no Palestinian state," Lavrov added.

On September 15, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered landmark peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. According to Avi Berkowitz, special adviser to US President Donald Trump, another seven Arab or Muslim countries are likely to follow suit and conclude similar agreements with Israel.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Israel Russia White House UAE Trump Same Bahrain September Muslim Jew (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

World Food Day to be marked on Friday

1 minute ago

Balochistan make two changes for National T20 Cup

1 minute ago

Angola must lift 5.5 million underfed to zero hung ..

1 minute ago

IMF maintains economic forecast for Spain

1 minute ago

Italian film exhibition kicks off in Beijing

10 minutes ago

Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Kazakh COVID Vaccine to ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.