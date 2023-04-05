MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia supports the territorial integrity of Iraq and non-interference in the internal affairs of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Russia consistently stands for unconditional respect for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.

We categorically condemn any external interference in the internal affairs of your country," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new foreign ambassadors.