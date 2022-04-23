UrduPoint.com

Russia Backs Malian Probe Into Reported Mass Graves Near Former French Base

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it supported Mali in its intent to investigate suspected mass graves found near an army base which until recently belonged to the French military.

"We support the decision of the Malian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this crime. We hope that those responsible will be found and brought to justice," the ministry said.

The ministry added that France should cooperate with Mali on the investigation and warned French and EU officials against shifting the blame for the suspected killings on Malian forces.

Malian troops reportedly found bodies buried near the base in the town of Gossi which the French armed forced handed over to Mali this week.

France sent troops to the western African country in 2013 with the stated goal of defeating jihadists in northern Mali and the Sahel. The operation ended in February after France's ties with its former colony soured.

