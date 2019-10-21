UrduPoint.com
Russia Backs Push For Wider Representation Of Asia, Africa, Latin America In UNSC - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Russia will continue backing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America in their aspirations to be more widely represented in the UN Security Council as this push reflects the need for a more democratic and inclusive world order, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russia will continue backing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America in their aspirations to be more widely represented in the UN Security Council as this push reflects the need for a more democratic and inclusive world order, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Addressing the 12th Russian International Studies Association convention in Moscow, Lavrov said that the world was going through the transition from the West-centric model to a more democratic and inclusive one. As an example, he referred to the Group of 20, a format that, he says, emerged after the G7 has become incapable of "determining the fate of the world on their own."

The Russian minister stressed that these "profound" changes did not eliminate the need to strictly comply with the international law, but stressed that some of the existing instruments "need to be revamped" as the world had become more polycentric since the adoption of the UN Charter in 1945.

"If we now look at the composition of the Security Council when five out of the 15 members are NATO and EU countries, ... perhaps this is not normal and not democratic. Therefore, we will consistently support the aspirations of the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America to correct this injustice and ensure additional representation of the countries of the developing continents in this leading body of the United Nations," Lavrov said.

The UN Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members - Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States - and 10 members that are elected for a two-year term.

