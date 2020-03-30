Russia Backs UN Call for Ending Crisis in Yemen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Moscow supports the UN call on the parties to the conflict in Yemen for putting an end to the military and political crisis in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow supports the UN call on the parties to the conflict in Yemen for putting an end to the military and political crisis in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"UN Secretary General [Antonio] Guterres earlier called on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to put an end to the long-term and bloody crisis amid the new coronavirus infection pandemic. Moscow fully supports the mentioned initiative of the UN secretary general," the ministry said.

Five years into the conflict, the intensity of hostilities in Yemen has not declined, with clashes continuing in the provinces of Maarib and Jouf, it said.

"We consider it necessary that all the warring parties renounce violence and embark on a political settlement of their differences. For our part, we intend to continue to do our best to facilitate negotiations under the auspices of the UN to provide a comprehensive and durable solution to the many problems that Yemen is facing today and that neighboring states feel," the ministry said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.