UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Backs UN Call For Ending Crisis In Yemen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Russia Backs UN Call for Ending Crisis in Yemen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Moscow supports the UN call on the parties to the conflict in Yemen for putting an end to the military and political crisis in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow supports the UN call on the parties to the conflict in Yemen for putting an end to the military and political crisis in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"UN Secretary General [Antonio] Guterres earlier called on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to put an end to the long-term and bloody crisis amid the new coronavirus infection pandemic. Moscow fully supports the mentioned initiative of the UN secretary general," the ministry said.

Five years into the conflict, the intensity of hostilities in Yemen has not declined, with clashes continuing in the provinces of Maarib and Jouf, it said.

"We consider it necessary that all the warring parties renounce violence and embark on a political settlement of their differences. For our part, we intend to continue to do our best to facilitate negotiations under the auspices of the UN to provide a comprehensive and durable solution to the many problems that Yemen is facing today and that neighboring states feel," the ministry said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Yemen March 2015 All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

30 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

52 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

52 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

1 hour ago

AJK president expresses gratitude to China for coo ..

3 minutes ago

Gladbach plot cardboard cut-out fans for Bundeslig ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.