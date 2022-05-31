UrduPoint.com

Russia, Bahrain Agree To Foster Investment, Industry, Pharmaceutical Cooperation - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Russia and Bahrain agreed to promote cooperation in industry, transport and pharmaceuticals, as well as trade and investment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Russia and Bahrain agreed to promote cooperation in industry, transport and pharmaceuticals, as well as trade and investment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Lavrov arrived in Manama on a working visit as part of his trip to the Gulf states, where he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Sakhir Palace to discuss bilateral relations between Russia and Bahrain. Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, after which the ministers gave a joint press conference.

"There are good prospects, which we have agreed to pursue today. The prospects for joint projects in industry, transport and pharmaceuticals.

We have agreed to use more actively the opportunities of the Russia-Bahrain intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation that is planning to hold its next meeting this year in Manama," Lavrov said.

The minister praised the growing trade turnover between Russia and Bahrain, though admitted that the absolute figures remain "very, very modest," which, according to Lavrov, dissatisfies both sides.

Lavrov said that both Moscow and Manama welcomed the continuing cooperation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Bahrain's Mumtalakat Fund and praised Bahrain's doubling its contribution to the joint investment platform.

