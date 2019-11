Russia, Bahrain Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on November 20 - Zakharova

(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Bahraini counterpart Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on November 20 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Bahraini counterpart Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on November 20 in Moscow Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On November 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who will pay a working visit to our country. The upcoming talks between the foreign ministers will help maintain a frank political dialogue between Moscow and Manama, and will facilitate a detailed discussion of current issues of further development of the whole range of bilateral relations," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.