Russia, Bahrain Want Sustainable Development For Persian Gulf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Russia, Bahrain Want Sustainable Development for Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia and Bahrain agree that the Persian Gulf and the middle East should develop sustainably, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Tuesday.

"We both want the Gulf and the Middle East and Africa ... to develop sustainably and benefit ...

those who want to live in peace, rather than cause trouble," he said at a reception in Moscow, marking Bahrain's National Day.

The diplomat admitted that Russia was pleased to share with Bahrain security goals in the region and beyond, and valued its history of friendship with the island nation. He said that the two countries worked together in various spheres and needed to deepen their cooperation.

More Stories From World

