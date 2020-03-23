Russia Banned Export of Grain-Based Products for 10 Days From March 20 Over Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has imposed temporary restrictions on the export of all types of cereal products from March 20 for a period of 10 days, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia has imposed temporary restrictions on the export of all types of cereal products from March 20 for a period of 10 days, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance introduces a temporary ban on the export of all types of cereals from March 20, 2020 for a period of 10 days until special instructions from the working group of the State Council of the Russian Federation to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infection in Russia are received," according to a letter from the deputy head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Yulia Shvabauskene, to the regional branches of the service obtained by Sputnik.