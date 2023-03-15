Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs in 2022 Over Anti-Russian Propaganda - Prosecutor General

Some 23 international non-governmental organizations were deemed undesirable in Russia last year, while another 17 have been completely banned after a drastic increase in anti-Russian propaganda, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Some 23 international non-governmental organizations were deemed undesirable in Russia last year, while another 17 have been completely banned after a drastic increase in anti-Russian propaganda, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

"Security issues of the state and citizens came to the forefront in the context of the special military operation. There are many people who want to disturb the peace of Russians, sow fear and panic. The methods they use are getting more sophisticated every time. Anti-Russian propaganda, calls for violence and illegal public actions have multiplied," Krasnov said.

These processes were accompanied by the activation of Western non-governmental organizations and the Russian non-profit sector under their control, the prosecutor general noted.

"Therefore, 23 foreign and international non-governmental organizations have been declared undesirable over the past year. In addition, the activities of 17 more (organizations) have been completely prohibited. Demands have been introduced to block 125,000 internet pages related to the spread of fakes about the special military operation and mobilization," Krasnov said.

After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries unleashed an anti-Russian campaign in what officials say were attempts to destabilize the country both from inside and outside.