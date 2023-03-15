UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs In 2022 Over Anti-Russian Propaganda - Prosecutor General

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia Bans 17 Foreign NGOs in 2022 Over Anti-Russian Propaganda - Prosecutor General

Some 23 international non-governmental organizations were deemed undesirable in Russia last year, while another 17 have been completely banned after a drastic increase in anti-Russian propaganda, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Some 23 international non-governmental organizations were deemed undesirable in Russia last year, while another 17 have been completely banned after a drastic increase in anti-Russian propaganda, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

"Security issues of the state and citizens came to the forefront in the context of the special military operation. There are many people who want to disturb the peace of Russians, sow fear and panic. The methods they use are getting more sophisticated every time. Anti-Russian propaganda, calls for violence and illegal public actions have multiplied," Krasnov said.

These processes were accompanied by the activation of Western non-governmental organizations and the Russian non-profit sector under their control, the prosecutor general noted.

"Therefore, 23 foreign and international non-governmental organizations have been declared undesirable over the past year. In addition, the activities of 17 more (organizations) have been completely prohibited. Demands have been introduced to block 125,000 internet pages related to the spread of fakes about the special military operation and mobilization," Krasnov said.

After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries unleashed an anti-Russian campaign in what officials say were attempts to destabilize the country both from inside and outside.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

9 minutes ago
 GCWUF VC inaugurates Fitness Fusion Studio at univ ..

GCWUF VC inaugurates Fitness Fusion Studio at university

18 minutes ago
 Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace ..

Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace has inspired people the world ..

26 minutes ago
 French Government Urges Paris Mayor to Order Strik ..

French Government Urges Paris Mayor to Order Striking Street Cleaners to Resume ..

31 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing qu ..

Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing quagmire, says PM

32 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Su ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.