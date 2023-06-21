Russia Bans 48 Australians From Entering Country in Response to Sanctions - Moscow

Russia has decided to ban 48 Australians from entering the country in response to the "politically motivated" sanctions imposed by the Australian government against Russian individuals and entities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia has decided to ban 48 Australians from entering the country in response to the "politically motivated" sanctions imposed by the Australian government against Russian individuals and entities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the politically motivated sanctions imposed by the Australian government against Russian individuals as part of the Russophobic campaign of the 'collective West,' entry to our country is additionally closed on an indefinite basis for 48 Australians from among the contractors of the military-industrial complex, journalists and municipal deputies who have been forming in their country an agenda aimed against Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also pledged to continue its work on updating Russia's "stop list," saying that Canberra showed no intention of abandoning its course against Moscow and planned to keep introducing new sanctions.