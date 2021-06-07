Russia Bans 9 Canadian Citizens From Entering Country - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday published a list of names of nine Canadian citizens who are prohibited from entering the country for implementing anti-Russia policy and in response to sanctions imposed in late March, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday published a list of Names of nine Canadian citizens who are prohibited from entering the country for implementing anti-Russia policy and in response to sanctions imposed in late March, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova said that measures are introduced against people who are "involved in the formation and implementation of the anti-Russian policy."

"In response to the illegal sanctions imposed by the Canadian government on March 24, 2021 against citizens of Russia under the far-fetched pretext of allegedly persecuting Russian citizen Alexey Navalny, convicted of illegal acts, it was decided to prohibit the entry to Russia on an indefinite basis for the following persons holding Canadian citizenship," Zakharova said, as quoted in the ministry's statement.

The list includes Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti, Head of Canada's Prison Service Anne Kelly, Canadian Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Head of Domestic Policy at the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada Marci Surkers, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Deputy Secretary of National Defense Jodi Thomas, Deputy Chief of Staff for National Defense of Canada Mike Rouleau, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Brian Brennan and Chief of the Intelligence Directorate of the Canadian Armed Forces Rear Adm.

Scott Bishop.

At the same time, Zakharova noted that Moscow remains open to beneficial relations with Ottawa based on mutual respect.

"The Russian side remains open ... for the development of our relations on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, with an emphasis on cooperation in such areas of mutual interests as the Arctic, regional and business ties. Russia is invariably warm and treats the people of Canada with sympathy, despite the Russophobic sentiments cultivated by a part of its political class and some 'groups of influence," Zakharova added.