Russia Bans Entry for 23 UK Military, Media, Judiciary Representatives - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it has put 23 UK military, media, judiciary and penitentiary system representatives on the stop list.

"In connection with the active use of the mechanism of unilateral sanctions by the United Kingdom against Russian individuals and organizations, as well as the comprehensive efforts of the UK military and technical support of Ukraine, it was decided to include in the Russian 'stop list' a number of representatives of the armed forces, propaganda structures, the judiciary and the penitentiary system of Great Britain (a total of 23 people)", the statement said.

The list includes officers involved in the training of Ukrainian servicemen on UK territory.

Additionally, Robert Elliott, the founder and CEO of Zinc Network, and his executive directors Scott Brown and Louis Brooke, were also included into the sanctions list as the company is involved in "fabricating anti-Russian materials for distribution in the media space," according to the ministry.

Moscow also added to the list UK judiciary and penitentiary system representatives, in particular the staff of the high security Belmarsh prison, "involved in the rights abuse of independent journalists."