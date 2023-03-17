UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Entry For 23 UK Military, Media, Judiciary Representatives - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Russia Bans Entry for 23 UK Military, Media, Judiciary Representatives - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it has put 23 UK military, media, judiciary and penitentiary system representatives on the stop list.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it has put 23 UK military, media, judiciary and penitentiary system representatives on the stop list.

"In connection with the active use of the mechanism of unilateral sanctions by the United Kingdom against Russian individuals and organizations, as well as the comprehensive efforts of the UK military and technical support of Ukraine, it was decided to include in the Russian 'stop list' a number of representatives of the armed forces, propaganda structures, the judiciary and the penitentiary system of Great Britain (a total of 23 people)", the statement said.

The list includes officers involved in the training of Ukrainian servicemen on UK territory.

Additionally, Robert Elliott, the founder and CEO of Zinc Network, and his executive directors Scott Brown and Louis Brooke, were also included into the sanctions list as the company is involved in "fabricating anti-Russian materials for distribution in the media space," according to the ministry.

Moscow also added to the list UK judiciary and penitentiary system representatives, in particular the staff of the high security Belmarsh prison, "involved in the rights abuse of independent journalists."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al ..

8 minutes ago
 First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East ..

First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East opens in Dubai

23 minutes ago
 International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

38 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Welcomes Turkey's Ratification Procedu ..

Stoltenberg Welcomes Turkey's Ratification Procedure of Finland's Application to ..

33 minutes ago
 Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to ..

Latest Twitter File Reveals US Government Ties to COVID-19 Censorship Online - T ..

33 minutes ago
 NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to ..

NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.