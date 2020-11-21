Russia Bans Entry for 25 UK Officials in Response to 'Magntisky Case' Sanctions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russia prohibited the entry of 25 British officials to the country in response to the United Kingdom's sanctions related to the so-called Magnitsky case, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Zakharova said that the UK in July imposed sanctions against a number of Russian officials, related to the case, under "far-fetched and absurd pretests.

"

"In response to the unfriendly actions of the British authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side made a decision to impose personal sanctions against 25 British representatives who are barred from entering Russia," Zakharova said in a statement, published on the Foreign Ministry's website.

Moscow also called on London to refrain from "unfounded confrontations."

"All unfriendly steps [against Russia] will not be left without an inevitable proportionate response," Zakharova said.