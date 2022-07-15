UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Entry For 384 Japanese Lawmakers - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Russia Bans Entry for 384 Japanese Lawmakers - Foreign Ministry

Moscow imposed sanctions against 384 members of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, they are banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Moscow imposed sanctions against 384 members of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, they are banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A decision has been made to ban 384 members of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament, who, having taken an unfriendly anti-Russian position, make unfounded accusations against our country in the context of a special military operation in Ukraine, from entering Russia from July 14," the ministry said in a statement.

This decision was connected with the introduction of personal sanctions against a large group of members of the State Duma by the government of Japan in April, it added.

