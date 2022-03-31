UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Entry Of Top EU Leadership In Response To Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Russia Bans Entry of Top EU Leadership in Response to Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Russia is banning the entry of top officials of the European Union to the country in response to sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia is banning the entry of top officials of the European Union to the country in response to sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that it handed a note verbale to the EU envoy in Moscow about Russia's response.

"The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union, including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as the vast majority of lawmakers of the European Parliament promoting anti-Russian policies. The Russia's response 'black list' also includes high-ranking officials, including representatives of the governments and parliaments of some EU member states, as well as public figures and media workers who are personally responsible for promoting illegal anti-Russian sanctions, inciting Russophobic sentiments, infringing on the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population," the ministry said in a statement.

