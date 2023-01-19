UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Entry To 31 Citizens Of New Zealand - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russia Bans Entry to 31 Citizens of New Zealand - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Moscow has expanded the sanctions list against New Zealand, additionally closing entry to 31 citizens, including government officials, journalists and public figures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the further sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities by the New Zealand government, introduced as part of the Russophobic campaign of the 'collective West,' entry into our country is closed indefinitely for additional 31 New Zealanders including government officials, journalists and public figures involved in promoting the anti-Russian agenda and supporting the Kiev regime," the statement said.

The list of individuals banned entry to Russia includes, among others, Clarke Gayford, broadcaster and civil husband of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Michael Boggs, CEO of New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), Oleksandr Kirichuk, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Auckland.

Moscow added that, taking into account the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian policy, the so-called Russian stop list will be further expanded.

