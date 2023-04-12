Russia Bans Entry to 333 Canadians in Response to Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia has decided to ban entry to 333 citizens of Canada in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Due to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau regime against officials, politicians, experts, journalists, cultural figures and athletes from Russia, as well as anyone who is disliked by the Ottawa 'mainstream' establishment and the neo-Nazi authorities supported by it (Canada) in Kiev, entry into the Russian Federation is to 333 Canadian citizens permanently," the ministry said in a statement.

The list includes many officials and lawmakers from different Canadian provinces and territories, as well as Olympic gold medalist figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Tessa Virtue.