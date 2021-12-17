UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:27 PM

Russia Bans Entry to 7 UK Citizens Due to London's Actions in Navalny Case - Zakharova

In response to London's sanctions against seven Russian citizens over the Alexey Navalny case, Moscow banned the same number of UK citizens from entering Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) In response to London's sanctions against seven Russian citizens over the Alexey Navalny case, Moscow banned the same number of UK citizens from entering Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Under far-fetched and absurd pretexts, the UK government in August 2021 announced the introduction of personal restrictions against seven Russian citizens under the national sanctions regime due to their alleged "direct responsibility for the poisoning of Navalny," she recalled

Moscow considers this step to be another unfounded anti-Russian attack by London and a practical confirmation of the UK government's intention to continue to follow a destructive course in bilateral affairs, the spokeswoman noted.

"In response to the unfriendly actions of London and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, it was decided to impose personal sanctions against a proportionate number of UK representatives who are closely involved in anti-Russian activities. They are banned from entering Russia," Zakharova's statement says.

Russia has to state that the consistent unwinding of the sanctions flywheel by the UK authorities nullifies the attempts made by the Russian side at various levels to return interstate relations to a constructive channel.

"We again call on the UK leadership to abandon the confrontational line with respect to our country. Any unfriendly steps will not remain without an adequate proportional response," Zakharova added.

