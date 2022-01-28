UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Entry To Leaders Of Some European PMCs, EU Officials - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Russia Bans Entry to Leaders of Some European PMCs, EU Officials - Foreign Ministry

Moscow expanded the list of EU officials banned from entering Russia, the heads of a number of European private military companies (PMCs), as well as some politicians from EU member states were added on it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Moscow expanded the list of EU officials banned from entering Russia, the heads of a number of European private military companies (PMCs), as well as some politicians from EU member states were added on it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian retaliatory measures affected, first of all, the heads of individual European PMCs operating in various regions of the world, who for some reason do not cause allergies in Brussels EU officials," the statement says.

"The response list was also replenished by representatives of law enforcement agencies, legislative and executive authorities of a number of EU member states, who are personally responsible for promoting anti-Russian policies and 'imposing' measures that infringe on the legitimate rights of Russian-speaking residents and the media," the ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the EU about this step by sending a relevant note to the EU Delegation in Russia.

