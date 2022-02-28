UrduPoint.com

Russia Bans Residents From Transferring Money Abroad: Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Russia bans residents from transferring money abroad: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A decree signed by Putin also said that exporters would be required to hold at least 80 percent of revenue in rubles in a move to prop up the Russian economy.

>