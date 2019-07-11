UrduPoint.com
Russia Bans Ukrainian World Congress Non-Governmental Organization

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:56 PM

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday that the activities of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), a Canada-based non-governmental organization, were undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia's Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday that the activities of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), a Canada-based non-governmental organization, were undesirable in Russia.

"According to the results of the study of the materials received on July 11, 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office decided to recognize the activities of the international non-governmental organization Ukrainian World Congress [Canada] as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the office said in a statement posted on its website.

It is noted that "the activities of this organization pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and the security of the Russian Federation."

The UWC claims to have a network of member organizations representing the interests of over 20 million Ukrainians in more than 60 countries.

