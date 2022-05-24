UrduPoint.com

Russia Bars Entry To 154 Members Of UK House Of Lords - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Russia Bars Entry to 154 Members of UK House of Lords - Foreign Ministry

Russia has added 154 members of the United Kingdom House of Lords to its travel ban list in response to London's decision to bar entry to Russian lawmakers, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russia has added 154 members of the United Kingdom House of Lords to its travel ban list in response to London's decision to bar entry to Russian lawmakers, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In response to the UK government's decision, made in March, to include almost the entire composition of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, (the ministry) imposes personal restrictions on 154 members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the work to expand the travel ban list "continues."

