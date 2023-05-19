Russia Bars Entry to 500 US Citizens in Response to Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia is barring entry to 500 citizens of the United States in response to sanctions regularly imposed by Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to the regularly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the (US President) Joe Biden administration, which, according to Washington's plan, are designed to inflict maximum damage on Russia by personally affecting officials and ordinary citizens of our country, as a countermeasure, entry into Russia is closed for 500 Americans," the ministry said in a statement.

Former US President Barack Obama is among Americans who are not allowed to enter Russia, the ministry specified.

"It is time for Washington to understand that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction," the ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that US embassy's request for consular access to arrested Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich "was once again rejected in response to the non-issuance of (US) visas to Russian journalists."