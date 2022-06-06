UrduPoint.com

Russia Bars Entry To 61 US Citizens - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Russia has added 61 US citizens to its travel ban list, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russia has added 61 US citizens to its travel ban list, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In response to the expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business, 61 American citizens from among the heads of leading military-industrial complex corporations, media platforms and rating agencies, aircraft and shipbuilding companies, are included in the 'stop list', as well as individual US State Department officials involved in spreading fake news about 'malicious' Russian cyber attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

Senior executive directors of Moody's and Fitch Group are also included in Russia's travel ban list.

