UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Bars Entry To 8 EU Citizens, Including Head Of European Parliament - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:43 PM

Russia Bars Entry to 8 EU Citizens, Including Head of European Parliament - Moscow

Moscow has announced that eight citizens of the European Union member states and representatives of official state bodies of the EU, including European Parliament President David Sassoli, are not allowed to enter Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Moscow has announced that eight citizens of the European Union member states and representatives of official state bodies of the EU, including European Parliament President David Sassoli, are not allowed to enter Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the measures are introduced in response to the EU decision to bar entry to six Russian citizens.

"Such actions [anti-Russian sanctions] of the European Union leave no doubt that their true goal is to contain the development of our country at any cost. To impose their one-sided concept of a 'rules-based world order' that undermines international law ... This is done openly and deliberately. And, of course, with the knowledge and encouragement of the United States, which does not hide its interest in re-transforming Europe into an arena of acute geopolitical confrontation," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Sassoli, Russia barred entry to Ivars Abolins, the chairman of Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council, Maris Baltins, the director of the State Language Center of Latvia, Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Jorg Raupach, the head of Berlin's prosecutor's office, Ana Scott, the head of the Swedish Defense Research Institute's laboratory of chemical and nuclear safety, Ilmar Tomusk, the head of Estonia's language department and Vera Jourova, the vice-president for values and transparency at the European Commission.

Related Topics

Assembly World Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Nuclear European Union Vera Berlin David Estonia United States Latvia Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IG Punjab for beefing up security during last Ashr ..

42 seconds ago

South Korean envoy calls on CM, discusses investme ..

43 seconds ago

India posts Covid daily record as global cases hit ..

45 seconds ago

Ukrainian Nazis Look Well Organized, People Forget ..

48 seconds ago

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on May 12 for Eid ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Offers Paraguay Construction of Nuclear Res ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.