Russia Becomes Important Partner for Mauritius Amid Shifting Global Landscape - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Russia has become an important partner for Mauritius amid the changing international environment, Mauritian Ambassador to Russia Heswar Janke told Sputnik, adding that both countries are working on the signing of a number of agreements in various spheres.

"Now, with lots of changes at the international level ...

and with the diversification of the economy of Mauritius, I think Russia has become a very important player, an important partner for Mauritius not only in the field of education. I have signed a lot of MoUs (memorandums of understanding) and we are finalizing a number of MoUs with the Russian Federation," Janke said.

The ambassador specified that the agreements cover education, as well as cooperation with Moscow in the field of city development, among other areas.

Janke added that his country is also interested in importing Russian petrol and petroleum products, including jet fuel.