Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Becomes Important Partner For Mauritius Amid Shifting Global Landscape - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Russia Becomes Important Partner for Mauritius Amid Shifting Global Landscape - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Russia has become an important partner for Mauritius amid the changing international environment, Mauritian Ambassador to Russia Heswar Janke told Sputnik, adding that both countries are working on the signing of a number of agreements in various spheres.

"Now, with lots of changes at the international level ...

and with the diversification of the economy of Mauritius, I think Russia has become a very important player, an important partner for Mauritius not only in the field of education. I have signed a lot of MoUs (memorandums of understanding) and we are finalizing a number of MoUs with the Russian Federation," Janke said.

The ambassador specified that the agreements cover education, as well as cooperation with Moscow in the field of city development, among other areas.

Janke added that his country is also interested in importing Russian petrol and petroleum products, including jet fuel.

Related Topics

Petrol Education Moscow Russia Mauritius

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.