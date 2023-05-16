(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russia exported goods worth $15.5 billion to India in the first quarter of 2023, which has made it India's second largest supplier after China for the first time in history, according to the trade data provided by the Indian Commerce Ministry.

In January-March 2023, India's imports of Russian goods jumped 4.7 times year-on-year, which has also become the highest quarterly figure in the history of bilateral trade, the data showed.

Despite the fact that China has kept the title of India's major exporter, its supplies of goods to the country reduced by 15.

4% to $22.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to the statistics.

The United Arab Emirates is currently in third place, with its exports to India in January-March 2023 amounting to $12.7 billion, a $0.6 billion increase year-on-year.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have become India's fourth and fifth largest suppliers of goods despite the fact that imports from these countries reduced by 8.8% and 10.9% respectively in the first quarter of 2023, the Indian Commerce Ministry said.