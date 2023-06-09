Russia Becomes Leader in Nuclear Sphere in Conditions of Serious Competition - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Moscow is concerned by the unfair competition in the global nuclear industry, as Russia has become a leader in this field amid a serious competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the White House announced that the United States and the United Kingdom will launch a new civil nuclear partnership to support net zero ambitions and seek to keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market.

"The formation of competitive advantages of the Russian nuclear industry took place on the world market in conditions of serious competition and it was as a result of this serious competition that the Russian nuclear industry showed its leading positions. They are strong enough and our nuclear industry is ready to continue to prove its advantages to those who are interested in cooperation," Peskov said, adding that Moscow is concerned by unfair competition in this sphere.