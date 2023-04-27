UrduPoint.com

Russia Becomes World's Second Producer Of Mineral Fertilizers After China - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russia Becomes World's Second Producer of Mineral Fertilizers After China - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia has overtaken the United States in the production of mineral fertilizers and has become the second in the world after China, Russian Fertilizers Producers Association (RFPA) President Andrey Guryev said on Thursday.

"Over the past 10 years, we have increased production by 40% ” up to 55 million tons ” of all types of fertilizers. We have overtaken the United States and India in production and today we are the largest producer of mineral fertilizers in the world after China. This is a huge achievement," Guryev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A total of 70% of Russia's mineral fertilizer exports go to friendly countries, the official added.

