Russia Began Operation In Ukraine Only After Exhausting All Peaceful Efforts - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 09:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia began its military operation in Ukraine only after exhausting all attempts to resolve the conflict peacefully, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We took this extremely difficult step (to start a special military operation in Ukraine) after having exhausted all peaceful and diplomatic means of resolving the conflict in Donbas.

Only after Kiev unambiguously and on many occasions reaffirmed that it did not intend to fulfill the Minsk agreements as approved by the Security Council resolutions," Nebenzia said during an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

