Russia Began Sending Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine To Africa - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia Began Sending Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine to Africa - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian has already begun sending Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus to Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"The deliveries have already begun," the deputy foreign minister said, but did not specify which countries had received the vaccine.

"There is a lot of interest, a lot of requests, we do not want to snub anyone. We would like to respond to all the requests we received from our friends in Africa," Bogdanov added.

Related Topics

Africa Russia All From Coronavirus

