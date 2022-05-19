UrduPoint.com

Russia Began To Prepare For Global Famine Back In Late 2021 - Kremlin Aide Oreshkin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia Began to Prepare for Global Famine Back in Late 2021 - Kremlin Aide Oreshkin

Russia began preparing for global famine at the end of 2021, the country can be self-sufficient in grain and most food products, and restrictions on the export of fertilizers and duties allow you to stock up and 'feel confident,' Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the New Horizons educational marathon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia began preparing for global famine at the end of 2021, the country can be self-sufficient in grain and most food products, and restrictions on the export of fertilizers and duties allow you to stock up and 'feel confident,' Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the New Horizons educational marathon.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) understood that these problems could affect Russia. For example, Russia began to actively prepare for global famine at the end of last year," he said.

Russia is self-sufficient in grain and most food products, but it was important to avoid the risk of a shortage of fertilizers in the domestic market. To do this, at the end of last year, restrictions were introduced on the export of fertilizers from Russia, Oreshkin said.

Oreshkin predicts the beginning of global hunger by the end of 2022, it is important that Russia does not suffer from it, he said.

"It is important that in the conditions, for example, of a global famine that will occur closer to fall � by the end of this year all over the world, Russia should not suffer, be fully provided with food," the aide said.

The main reason for this global famine is the increase in wheat price on the global market due to the irresponsible monetary policy of the United States, he said.

"Until about 2020, wheat prices on the world market were stable, but following the printing of the Dollar, starting around July 2020, a period of rather sharp growth began," he said.

The United States is trying to withdraw its grain reserves from Ukraine, and this dooms not only the country to a humanitarian catastrophe, but also the world to starvation, Oreshkin said.

Related Topics

Shortage World Ukraine Dollar Russia Marathon Vladimir Putin Price United States July 2020 Market All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to shoot her debut Hollyw ..

Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to shoot her debut Hollywood movie

17 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I series to kick off on Ma ..

Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I series to kick off on May 24

41 seconds ago
 Rwanda boosts COVID-19 economic recovery fund with ..

Rwanda boosts COVID-19 economic recovery fund with 250 mln USD

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs launches “Training Doses” initia ..

Dubai Customs launches “Training Doses” initiative to raise inspection effic ..

21 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Touts Japan's Progress Retiring Fukushi ..

IAEA Chief Touts Japan's Progress Retiring Fukushima NPP With New Wastewater Dis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.