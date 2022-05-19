Russia Began to Prepare for Global Famine Back in Late 2021 - Kremlin Aide Oreshkin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia began preparing for global famine at the end of 2021, the country can be self-sufficient in grain and most food products, and restrictions on the export of fertilizers and duties allow you to stock up and 'feel confident,' Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the New Horizons educational marathon.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) understood that these problems could affect Russia. For example, Russia began to actively prepare for global famine at the end of last year," he said.

Russia is self-sufficient in grain and most food products, but it was important to avoid the risk of a shortage of fertilizers in the domestic market. To do this, at the end of last year, restrictions were introduced on the export of fertilizers from Russia, Oreshkin said.

Oreshkin predicts the beginning of global hunger by the end of 2022, it is important that Russia does not suffer from it, he said.

"It is important that in the conditions, for example, of a global famine that will occur closer to fall � by the end of this year all over the world, Russia should not suffer, be fully provided with food," the aide said.

The main reason for this global famine is the increase in wheat price on the global market due to the irresponsible monetary policy of the United States, he said.

"Until about 2020, wheat prices on the world market were stable, but following the printing of the Dollar, starting around July 2020, a period of rather sharp growth began," he said.

The United States is trying to withdraw its grain reserves from Ukraine, and this dooms not only the country to a humanitarian catastrophe, but also the world to starvation, Oreshkin said.