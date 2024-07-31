Russia Begins 3rd Stage Of Nuclear Weapons Drills: Army
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Russia on Wednesday announced it had launched the third stage of drills on the use of tactical nuclear weapons, which included forces involved in the conflict in Ukraine.
The defence ministry said the exercises were taking place in the central and southern military districts -- which includes several North Caucasus republics and annexed Crimea -- as well as four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed despite not fully controlling.
The southern military district includes the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which is home to Moscow's headquarters for the military operation in Ukraine.
"The third stage of non-strategic nuclear forces exercises have begun," said the Russian defence ministry in a statement.
This stage of drills involves training on the Iskander-M missile systems and various aircraft, the Russian defence ministry said.
The military personnel taking part will train on receiving "special ammunition" and on equipping missile systems and aircraft.
President Vladimir Putin in early May ordered the staging of these exercises partly, according to the Kremlin, in response to perceived threats from Western nations, notably after French President Emmanuel Macron broached the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.
The first stage of drills began in May.
Since the beginning of hostilities in February 2022, Putin has on occasions evoked the possible use of nuclear weapons.
In the summer of 2023, Russia deployed tactical nuclear weapons to its ally Belarus, which also borders Ukraine.
Minsk in May also announced synchronised military drills alongside Moscow to verify its tactical nuclear weapons launchers.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing5 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children6 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children6 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns7 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study8 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified8 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions10 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza10 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court10 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'10 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky10 hours ago
-
'Whole world' wants Russia at next peace summit: Zelensky10 hours ago