Russia Begins Construction of 4th Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker for Year-Round Arctic Sailing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia has begun constructing the fourth nuclear-powered icebreaker, dubbed Chukotka, to traverse the Northern Sea Route one month after the largest of its kind, the Arktika, set sail.

St. Petersburg's historic Baltic Shipyard laid the foundation for the icebreaker at a ceremony on Wednesday attended by officials from the state nuclear agency Rosatom, which ordered the construction as part of Project 22220.

The icebreaker takes its name from Russia's easternmost region and conforms to the Project's naming convention, taken from geographical nomeclatures. The other vessels under construction are Ural, Sibir and Yakutia.

"To us nuclear scientists developing the Northern Sea Route, the Names in this icebreaking series sound literally like music to our ears.

.. We have extremely serious tasks next year - the delivery of Sibir, the first serial icebreaker," Rosatom Chief Alexey Likhachev said at the ceremony.

On November 16, Arktika set sail on its maiden trip along the Northern Sea Route to test its icebreaking capabilities in the ice-forming season.

The nuclear icebreakers under Project 22220 will be able to escort caravans of ships in Arctic conditions year round, breaking up to three meters of ice while accompanying vessels carrying hydrocarbon raw materials from the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas and the Kara Sea shelf to markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

